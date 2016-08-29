City information now a click away

Vizageye.com is a web portal that promises to give all the information relating to Visakhapatnam. An Android app has been launched simultaneously and for the benefit of those not conversant with the digital technology a helpline is also available.

“This is a like a search engine for Vizag. The web portal gives complete information pertaining to Vizag whether it is a hospital, mall, jobs and property deals,” its CEO Sridhar Kakkerla told The Hindu.

He credits the idea to inkakinada.com of M. Pavan Kumar who used augmented reality and Vizageye worked on similar lines. Pavan Kumar is chief technical officer of Vizageye.

“We have been working on this for three years and spent two years on collection of data,” Mr. Sridhar said.

Expressing satisfaction at the work, he says it has received about 20,000 hits on the Google Index over the last two, three months.

It’s a free portal under social responsibility by Paramount Group working in retail automation for two decades giving billing and industrial solutions.

Explaining its features, Mr. Sridhar says there is something called polls. Suppose people write about a theatre and improvements and it will be taken to the notice of the authorities concerned and ensure that something happens. On shopping, discount structures will be available.

City yellow pages comprises information about 22,000 organisations, he says. "Our main aim is to cater to jobs. Anyone can post a job requirement. We collect information from all sources, check credentials like phone numbers and post them. Similarly, property sale or rentals can be posted,” he elaborates.

The ads stay for a week and will be extended if a request is made. After that the Vizageye team contacts the people concerned or they can inform us, he says.

If somebody pays a fee for the ad, it stays on top. But even otherwise, it will be posted, Mr. Sridhar explains.

A team of six technical personnel and 10 field staff that take photos and verify work for Vizageye.