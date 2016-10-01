John Bachmann of AECOM presenting his review of Phase One Vision at the workshop on USTDA Smart City Frame Work Plan in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

By 2030 VMA will have a population of 7.5 million

The focus on the advantages the city has vis-à-vis the other cities and it being conducive to new initiatives making it good for green living and smart business are highlighted at a workshop on USTDA Smart City framework plan.

Detailing overarching strategy and vision of phase one (of the smart city plan), John Bachmann of AECOM that formed a consortium with KPMG and IBM to prepare the USTDA-funded Master Plan, said being a medium-size city it was better than other cities and not overrun by urbanisation.

Investments in liveability were central, he said. High value addition to IT through niche industries like animation and 3D printing, adding R&D to pharma city for which universities were needed, health care, health tourism and recreational, activity-oriented and eco tourism were among the areas identified.

The Chief Minister had proposed logistics, knowledge economy, tourism, health and wellness as growth areas.

Mr. Bachmann said the plan meant for GVMC had to be tweaked to make it for VMA area. “We contribute a smart layer to the Lee Associates land use master plan,” he said. The Smart City plan in 1650 acres for which the city qualified in the first round in all-India contest was separate but complementing, he said.

It was estimated that by 2030 VMA would have population of 7.5 million and to accommodate it an area of 25000 acres was required. “We don’t need high-rise buildings but those comprising 50 units up to 8 floors,” he said.

The household survey covered 650 households and the priority was for 24X7 drinking water, bus services, safety and storm water drainage.

Collector Pravin Kumar said the first phase dealt with smart city concept, key performance indicators and vision. In the second phase, implementation will be taken up. Of the four projects identified, two will be selected. Another four projects will be selected in Phase III.

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said all the work relating to first phase was completed.

Members of the consortium, Ran Bouma (land use and life style concepts), Shelley Fialkoff (mobility), Foster McMasters (water) and Avinash Srivastava and Ajay Das (energy) made presentations.

Additional Vice-Chairman of VUDA K. Ramesh spoke.