Indian captain Virat Kohli talking to teammates during the practice session ahead of the second cricket Test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday —.Photo: K.R. Deepak

Naidu inaugurates the match tomorrow at ACA-VDCA stadium

All arrangements are in place for the debut Test in Visakhapatnam and also AP, the second cricket Test between England and India to be played at the ACA-VDCA stadium here from November 17, saidhonorary secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association G. Gangaraju at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Test.

The Chief Minister will present souvenirs to members of both teams and cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, V.V.S. Laxman, Ravi Shastri, Ian Botham and support staff of both teams.

Nearly 10,000 boys and girls from government schools would witness the Test, courtesy ACA. Transport and food are being arranged for the children.

MLA and president of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association P. Vishnu Kumar Raju thanked Mr. Gangaraju for his efforts in bringing Test status to Visakhapatnam.

President of the ACA D.V.S.S. Somayajulu appealed to the public to come in large numbers to witness the Test.

At least around 20,000 spectators would be present every day, Mr. Gangaraju said. Two hundred English fans would also be witnessing the match.

The match is being organised by the ACA with its own funds, he said.