Policemen assisting the public by distributing request slips for exchange of their Old High Denomination currency notes at the SBI Maharanipeta branch in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Bank officials say there is enough cash and ask people not to panic

There was huge rush at various banks in the city on Thursday. Though most of the bank branches normally open at 9 a.m., people started thronging them much in advance and waited patiently to get their demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes exchanged .

The staff and officials at many branches were seen guiding the ‘anxious’ customers in filling the forms, answering their queries and asking them not to panic as there was still a long time to deposit their Old High Denomination (OHD) notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 into their accounts.

The Andhra Bank Zonal Office at Seethammadhara made elaborate arrangements for exchange of OHD notes. Shamiyanas (tents) were erected outside the bank and employees and officers assisted the public, especially senior citizens, in filling up the ‘Request slips’ for exchange of OHD notes.

The depositors were issued tokens and numbers were called out on the public address system. Long queues were also seen at the Andhra Bank branch at Pithapuram Colony and at ICICI and HDFC Bank branches at Dwaraka Nagar. The long queue of depositors almost reached the Main Road outside the Dwaraka Nagar branch of State Bank of India (SBI). Police personnel kept a watch on the crowd to prevent any untoward incidents in view of the high cash flow. The crowd spilled onto the Old Jail Road outside the Main Branch of SBI.

At the Maharanipeta Branch of SBI, police personnel distributed the request slips and guided the public outside the branch as some of their colleagues regulated the rush and guided the depositors inside the branch.

Assistant Commissioner of Police J. Papa Rao supervised the work of his team.

“It was hectic for all of us at SBI during the past few days. I am happy that we were able to meet the expectations of customers. The police helped in regulating the crowds and officials of various government departments coordinated. The public were disciplined though there was some panic,” SBI Deputy General Manager Ajoy Kumar Pandit told The Hindu on Thursday evening.

The DGM said there was enough cash and appealed to the public not to panic. He said all the SBI branches were working for extended hours till 6 p.m. and based on the need, the Main Branch and some select branches would be opened for a couple of additional hours.

“Drinking water was arranged at all branches and biscuits and tea were also provided at some of the branches. Some retired employees had also voluntarily assisted at some of the branches,” Mr. Pandit said.