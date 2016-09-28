It will be conducted at the vacant site of the APIIC at Harbour Park

After the phenomenal success of the 22nd edition of the CII Partnership Summit here in January, hectic preparations are on to organise the next round of the summit here in January or February of next year in partnership with the State government and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce. “We are contacting various trade bodies and international companies to hold the summit on a larger scale this time in the City of Destiny,” CII-AP Chairman G.S. Shiv Kumar told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The three-day 22nd edition coincided with the first Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Investment Meet and led to signing of MoUs worth Rs.4.65 lakh crore. Noted industrialists, including Anil Ambani and Adi Godrej, participated.

CII-AP, which had toyed with the idea of organising the mega event in a cruise liner, dropped it this time due to feasibility factor. Instead, the summit in 2017 will be conducted at the vacant site of the APIIC at Harbour Park, where AC hangers with one lakh sq.ft. was created last time. As a prelude to the Partnership Summit, CII is deputing a delegation to Gitex in Dubai slated for October 16 to 20 and holding a seminar at Tirupati on September 30 in association with the State government on industrial potential in South A.P. and a session on taking IT to the next level in Vizag on October 4.

