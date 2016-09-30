The Srirama Charitable Trust of Sriramapuram in L. Kota mandal in Vizianagaram is organising its annual Children’s Festival for pupils of schools in north coastal Andhra from December 8 to 10. Pupils from nursery to 10th class can participate.

The children’s festival is being held every year to bring out their hidden talent and instil confidence in them, said secretary of the trust K. Madhuravani. There is no entry fee, breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided to all participants. The participants are divided into three groups: sub-junior, junior and senior, depending on the class they are studying. Competitions will be held in painting and drawing, essay writing, recitation of Telugu stories, fancy dress, mono action, fold and traditional dances, story writing, elocution, play-let and singing Telugu songs.

Details can be had from the websitewww. sriramacharitabletrust.org

Prizes will be awarded to the winners during the valedictory function to be held on Dec. 10 evening.

All round championship trophy and cash awards will be given to the 5 best performing schools.