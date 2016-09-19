Children at their creative best

The Beach Road witnessed a colourful flood of creativity on Sunday morning as hundreds of children converged there to participate in the on-the-spot painting competition organised by Rotary Club Visakhapatnam in association with K.S. Gupta Memorial Trust and Symbiosis Technologies. The competition was held from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The students were given the theme ‘Rising Sun on the Sea Shore’. The little minds brought out their imagination on the canvases through striking colours and images.

MP K. Haribabu, C. Rajindran, Chief Commissioner Central Excise, Naresh Kumar of Symbiosis Technologies and Jagan Mohan, president of Rotary Club Visakhapatnam encouraged the participants who sat all long the Beach Road from Kali Temple to YMCA and interacted with the children and parents. Over 100 Rotary Club members and members of Rotaract Club of Gitam University volunteered for the programme.