Charge sheet filed against SIMS directors

CID inspector Butchi Raju exhibiting the charge sheet that was filed against the 15 directors of SIMS, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.—Photo: C.V. SubrahmanyamC.V.Subrahmanyam

The CID has named 15 accused in the charge sheet over unauthorised collection of deposits

After about three years of investigation, Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday filed its first charge sheet in the multi-crore rupee Ponzi and chit fund scheme scam against the directors of Secure Investment Making Service (SIMS) and Secured Investments Making Services (India) Private Limited.

Cases were filed under Sections 420, 403, 406 and 120 (B) of IPC and Section 4 of AP Protection of Depositors and Finance Establishment Act-1999 and Sections 3,4,5 and 6 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978.

The CID has named 15 accused in the charge sheet which includes Managing Partner of SIMS and Managing Director SIMS India Pvt Ltd Kanamarlapudi Surendra Babu alias K Surendra Gupta and the other promoter Raghumudri Tirumala Rao.

SIMS has allegedly collected unauthorised deposits by violating the RBI norms and few other Acts from depositors by luring them with offer of huge returns with fraudulent and dishonest intention and cheated the public under the guise of real estate business.

The scam, which was initially investigated by the Visakhapatnam city police was later handed over to the CID wing on June 13, 2013.

Inspector of Police (CID), M. Butchi Raju, who is the investigating officer of the case, said that SIMS had duped 25,153 depositors from the six districts in the State such as Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Gdavari, West Godavari and Krishna, to the tune of Rs. 320 crore.

Surendra Gupta and others used the deposits for their lavish life, invested in real-estate and also siphoned off the money through benami accounts and investments.

The first case against SIMS was registered with Fourth-Town Police Station in Visakhapatnam on February 16, 2013 and later cases were registered against SIMS at various places in the six districts in the State. Surendra Gupta and others were arrested and they were released on bail. The government has issued nine orders in the past three years to CID to attach the properties of SIMS and so for the CID has attached 250.8 acres of landed property of scam tainted SIMS company and the court has auctioned the movable property and deposited Rs. 2.94 crore. “Our investigation has revealed that SIMS has to repay Rs. 129 crore to 25,153 depositors. However, the attached immovable assets (250 acres of land) of SIMS wouldn’t cross Rs. 50 crore in case it is auctioned by the court,” the CID officer said.

The directors and promoters of SIMS have been organising meetings with the duped depositors and misleading the duped investors citing that they would repay the money instead of going through process of court auctions under Scheme of Arrangement.

The promoters have been trying to impress upon the duped depositors that the CID would auction the attached properties at low prices.

The CID will be filing all the charge-sheets against SIMS and SIMS India PVt Ltd by December 2016.

If the court trials and few other formalities are completed quickly, the duped depositors may get back at least part of their hard-earned money soon, the CID officials informed The Hindu .