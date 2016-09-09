CPI(M) State sSecretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao being bodily shifted to a police van during a protest staged on the railway zone issue, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.—Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

TDP MP from Anakapalle threatens to quit if it is not located in Visakhapatnam

The reported decision of the Centre to locate the headquarters of the proposed new railway zone in Vijayawada instead of Visakhapatnam has triggered widespread protests in the city on Thursday.

Activists of the CPI, the CPI(M), and the YSRC, and a few NGOs staged a protest outside the DRM’s office.

Anakapalle MP M. Srinivasa Rao (TDP) staged a protest at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC and declared that he would not attend Parliament till the issue was resolved.

He also threatened to quit if Visakhapatnam was not made headquarters of the proposed zone.

A motorcycle rally was taken out by supporters of MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar seeking an immediate announcement on the zone.

Bandh on Sept. 13

Earlier in the day, MLAs from the urban segments of Visakhapatnam met at the residence of Minister for Panchayat Raj Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and decided to observe bandh in the city on September 13 if no decision was taken on the zone and headquarters by that date.

The opposition parties blamed both the BJP and the TDP for testing the patience of the people of North Andhra and failing to keep their commitment on the zone.

They alleged that the ruling parties were “taking the people of the region for granted.”

“The ruling parties are promising to make Visakhapatnam the headquarters of the new railway zone, but clandestinely working against it,” they alleged, and demanded that Visakhapatnam MP and State BJP president K. Haribabu resign his seat for failing to keep his promise on the zone.

A tense situation prevailed outside the DRM’s office when the protesters were forcibly taken away by the police.

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, YSRC district president Gudivada Amarnath, former MLA Malla Vijay Prasad, and CPI(M) city and district secretaries B. Ganga Rao and K. Lokanadham asserted that people of Uttarandhra would not allow the headquarters to be located in Vijayawada. They also demanded that the Centre accord Special Category Status to A.P.

Later, Mr. Srinivasa Rao marched to the DRM’s office and handed over a memorandum to DRM Chandralekha Mukherjee urging the Centre to locate the railway zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam.