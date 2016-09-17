State Bank of India (SBI) has enhanced the cash deposit limit through Cash Deposit Machines/Cash Point from Rs.49,000 to Rs.2,00,000.

Customers can now deposit up to Rs.2,00,000 into their own accounts through the ATM Debit card and the SME Insta Deposit Card.

Another added feature is that customers can also deposit cash into their loan accounts, Recurring Deposit (RD) and PPF accounts in addition to the presently permitted Savings and Current accounts, according to an SBI release.

This will enable customers to avoid long queues at the branches thus saving their valuable time.