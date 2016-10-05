Officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the Saptagiri Kendra of Doordarshan in Vijayawada on Tuesday to verify the records pertaining to a case that was booked against the Kendra and then director of Doordarshan (composite State) Sailaja Suman in March.

Discrepancy in recruiment

According to CBI Superintendent R. Gopala Krishna Rao, a case was booked against both the Doordarshan Kendras in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana for appointing about 40 to 50 men as security personnel in 2014 at the time of bifurcation of the State without following the due norms. While the CBI, Visakhapatnam, is investigating the Vijayawada case, its Hyderabad office is probing the Hyderabad case.

In March, a case was booked by the CBI for not following the due procedures and discrepancies in the records.

The checking of the records on Tuesday was part of the ongoing investigation process, said Mr. Gopala Krishna.