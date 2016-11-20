People lining up at a Point of Sale machine opened by SBI to overcome currency crunch, near Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.— Photo: C.V. SubrahmanyamC.V.Subrahmanyam

Only Rs. 2000 notes beingdispensed at ATMs

Having worked continuously for 10 days banks will close on Sunday and unless ATMs work people will find it difficult to draw cash for their needs. ATMs of many nationalised and private banks are still not functional.

Though ATMs are dispensing cash in many of them only Rs.2000 notes are being dispensed.

Sources in banking sector say with capacity only Rs.2 lakh for ATM they are running dry soon if Rs.100 notes are loaded. “Earlier, SBI and ICICI ATMs dispensed only Rs.100 and I had to fall back upon that,” said Meher Kumar, lecturer in a private college, who got only Rs.2000 note for a withdrawal at an ICICI ATM at Sitammadhara. The Andhra Bank ATM is also dispensing Rs.2000 by Saturday evening.

Even petrol bunks are refusing to give change for higher denomination notes. “I had to give Rs.100 as they refused to give change for Rs.500 unless I buy for Rs.300,” said Vamsi, student. Unless purchase for a big amount is made, it is difficult to get change, people said.

The release of Rs.500 notes would have eased the situation. Bank officials are not sure when Rs.500 notes would be made available by the RBI. They expect to happen in the middle of next week.

“During the last nine days SBI alone dispensed Rs.350 crore of currency in Rs. 100 and smaller denominations. But people are holding them back,” said SBI Deputy General Manager Ajoy Kumar Pandit. The bank has provided around Rs.800 crore to other nationalised banks and private banks in the three North Coastal districts ever since the scarce cash situation arose.

The bank has been allowing withdrawals as per limits in branches and dispensing mixed denominations.

SBI hopes to keep at least 50 to 60 per cent of its ATMs functional on Sunday, says Mr. Pandit. The bank also operated an exchange counter at Tech Mahindra and some government offices.

Limited cash

Some banks are dispensing only Rs.3000 to depositors though they can withdraw up to Rs.24000 per week. “This is because of the scarce cash we have,” explained a bank official.

Unless Rs.500 notes arrive, banks see a somewhat difficult position early next week.

Though those performing wedding are allowed to draw Rs.2.5 lakh, it is a time-taking exercise with a process to be followed. It took a day to finally dispense the cash, sources said.

SBI has introduced Point of Sale machines for dispensing cash. Collector Pravin Kumar formally launched the PoS machine at his camp office on Saturday drawing Rs. 2,000.

The PoSs were operated at rythu bazaars and petrol bunks on Friday itself. On Saturday, people queued up at a PoS machine at Gopalaptnam Rytu Bazar.