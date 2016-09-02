The Bheemunipatnam Police Station and SC/ST Cell has booked cases against Dantuluri Suryanarayana Varma, on Thursday, for alleged land grabbing, threatening to kill the complainant and flouting his connection with noted gangster Nayeem, who was killed in an encounter in Hyderabad recently. The accused reportedly threatened to kill the complainant, B. Bhaskar Rao, when the latter questioned him for forcibly occupying his land. Varma also reportedly quoted that he was a friend of Nayeem and could easily get Bhaskar Rao bumped off.

According to Bheemunipatnam police station inspector Mr. Appalanaidu, the father of the complainant B. Ramulu, a native of Balijapeta village of Vizianagaram district, had reportedly purchased five acres in Kapuluppada area in 1988.

A sale deed was executed but it was not registered. And subsequently in 2014, when Bhaskar Rao visited the site, he found that it was occupied by Suryanarayana Varma of TPT Colony.