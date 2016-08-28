Members of DYFI demanding enhancement of age limit from 22 years to 27 in a dharna outside the Collector's office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

No recruitments taken up for last five years, they say.

Youth, who aspire to join the police force as constables, demand that the age limit be extended from 22 to 27 years.

Holding a dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Saturday, members of the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) said constable recruitment in the State has been held up for over five years, due to various reasons such as bifurcation of the State and elections, and hence the age limit should be extended by five years, as many had missed the opportunity.

Former DGP J.V. Ramudu had agreed to increase the age limit by two years, but no order was passed and the notification specified the age limit between 18 and 22 years, said district secretary of DYFI V.V. Srinivasa Rao.

The serving Home Guards are also not happy with the age limit set in the notification. For serving Home Guards, the age limit is 30 years for candidates from the open category and 35 from reserved categories.

“Since we have lost five valuable years, we demand that the age limit be enhanced to 33 years from open category and 38 for reserved aspirants,” said N. Ramakrishna Yadav, joint secretary of AP State Home Guards Welfare Association.

The total, posts earlier stated was about 8,000 for constables and sub-inspectors and the government had finally zeroed down on 4,548 posts for constables only, holding back the sub-inspector posts.

Huge rush

It is expected that some 4 lakh candidates will be applying for the 4,548 posts and as of now from Visakhapatnam alone about 20,000 youths have applied for and about 1.95 lakh candidates have applied from the 13 districts in the state.

DYFI city secretary V. Krishna Rao said the government’s decision to conduct a preliminary test was also not justified.

“The preliminary test will filter many deserving candidates. The original format of physical test and final test should be maintained,” he said.

The home guards are also not happy with the preliminary test. “After working for 12 or more hours, it is not possible for us to prepare for a written preliminary test and compete with graduate and post graduate students. We are a trained force and we demand that our selection should not be clubbed with the general candidates,” said Mr. Yadav.

He further said home guards be given the opportunity to undergo a departmental test, just like how a head constable is subjected to a departmental test to be elevated as assistant sub-inspector.

“The government has agreed to give us 10 per cent weightage marks, but that will not serve the purpose,” said Mr. Yadav.

Many feel that the government had notified the selection of AR (Women) candidates to 20 per cent when compared to the legal norm of 33 per cent.

“This will attract legal implications and we think this may delay the recruitment process,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao .