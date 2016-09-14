A month-long campaign has been launched on Tuesday to implement the National Food Security Act 2013 in full measure by including millets in the public distribution system. The Millet Network of India (MINI) is conducting the programme

This was the day three years ago the Act came into being and October 16 is the World Food Security Day, secretary of Sarada Valley Development Samiti K. Jogi Naidu said at a press conference on Tuesday. SVDS is part of MINI.

Some of the activities to be conducted during the month are contacting the media, collecting one lakh signatures from north coastal Andhra, membership drive for MINI, organising meetings at different levels, conducting discussions at universities, with advocates, civil rights organisations, senior citizens and others on the Act, display of food prepared with millets, letter campaign, organising processions of farmers, and holding meetings on a large scale at the State-level and in New Delhi.