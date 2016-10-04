The two-day national seminar on ‘Gandhi and management’, organised by the Gandhian Studies Centre of Andhra University, concluded here on Monday.

Addressing the participants at the valedictory session, AU Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao urged the students and participants to strive for achieving universal peace.

Gandhian scholar Sobhana Smruti observed that Gandhian ideas had global impact, and she advocated the philosophy of ‘Advaita’.

Former Chief of Bureau of The Hindu (Visakhapatnam) Ramaswamy Sampath, in his address, said that Gandhi was a strategist, maharshi, and management guru.

“Gandhi stood for social inclusion throughout his life and strived for inclusion of Muslims, Dalits, and other sections of society in the freedom struggle,” he said.

Emeritus professor of philosophy S.V. University P. Rama Krishna Choudary spoke about the relevance of Gandhi, and said that his ideals and philosophy would be relevant as long as humanity survived.

Programme Coordinator of AU Gandhian Studies Centre A.B.S.V. Ranga Rao said that over 80 participants from various States participated in the national workshop.

Two-day national seminar on ‘Gandhi and management’ concludes