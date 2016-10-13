Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) president A.V. Monish Row has underlined the need for technological upgradation and a climate to ensure ease of doing business.

In an open letter, he welcomed all the incentives that are being offered to boost manufacturing. “The fact of the matter is that India is entering this sphere when developed nations are already moving to robotic for manufacture thereby embracing newly available technologies. Artificial intelligence and machine thinking will help the workforce to augment what they do and do it better,” he stated.

Mr. Row said there had been a lot of debate on the impact of technology in the distant future and early challenges they will pose to both managers as well as to the workforce. Many youngsters already believe digital technology would improve job prospects. Digital skills were playing a large part in employment but many of these skills were not sophisticated to exploit the potential of digital disruption. “These are not ambitious expectations but a reality that's going to happen. Hence we have much to learn as a workforce that has been involved in traditional manufacturing and have acquired those skills over time,” he said.