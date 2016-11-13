Pneumonia is still a leading cause of morbidity and morality among children in the under-5 years age group and its incidence is on the rise and it is necessary to include pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) under the National Immunisation Programme as suggested by WHO. If PCV is included in NIP seven million to eight million cases can be avoided along with three lakh to five lakh deaths world over, according to WHO. South East Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan account for 45 per cent of world’s pneumonia cases and in India UP, Bihar and MP have many cases.

Quoting these facts, paediatricians called for effective steps to be taken to control pneumonia and save lives as well as economic burden that is associated with the disease. The Visakha unit of Indian Academy of Pediatrics made this plea on the occasion of World Pneumonia Day on Saturday. Theme of the day this year is keep the promise, stop pneumonia now.

IAP local president V. Pundarikaksha, secretary K. Ravi Kiran Reddy, and vice-president B. Rajsekhar explained about pneumonia in children at a press conference.