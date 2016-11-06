Hotel staff and guests taking part in the cake-mixing ceremony at Palm Beach hotel in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. — Photo: By Special Arrangement

The aroma of rich raisins, mounds of cashews and cherries and the heady smell of spirits overpowered the senses at Hotel Palm Beach as the staff and guests heralded in the spirit of the festive season with a cake-mixing ceremony on Saturday.

Donning toques, gloves and aprons, guests and hotel staff performed the ritual of pouring and mixing the spirits into the chopped fruit with much enthusiasm and gaiety.

Bottles of alcoholic spirits were poured on the 150 kg of dry fruits topped with cloves, cardamom, pepper and other secret spices. The mix will be allowed to mature for nearly one and a half months before it is baked as the eternal favourites of Christmas pudding and rich plum cake. The right quality of ingredients and correct proportion while mixing, play a vital role in baking the perfect cake. The alcohol helps to retain the flavour of the fruit and serves as a preservative too.

Explaining the significance of the ritual and its origin, Md. Z. Rehman, Food and Beverages Manager of Palm Beach Hotel said the Christmas cake is only a variation of the plum pudding.

The ‘plum’ before the cake is a misnomer for plums is not added to the cake but dried fruits like raisins and other dry fruit. It is said that the name ‘plum cake’ was coined because when the dried fruits are soaked in liquor for a long time they plum up.