The ‘bulb line’, for which a survey was done in the past, has to be provided at Visakhapatnam to reduce detention of trains at the outer signal, according to Kanchumurthy Eswar, secretary of the Duvvada Railway Users’ Association (DRUA).

Responding to the suggestions, invited by the Ministry of Railways from members of Localcircles, a social media site, Mr. Eswar noted that almost all trains are reaching late at Visakhapatnam due to lack of multiple tracks and platforms. Trains are reaching Duvvada on time but halting at the outer signal at Visakhapatnam for more than half-an-hour for the past few years.

Proposed bulb line is also to be provided at Visakhapatnam, he noted in response to the topic on ‘Improving train timeliness’.

On ‘Improving food quality’, he sought that ‘Pantry car’ should be provided in express trains as senior citizens, sick persons and women were finding it difficult to alight at stations and purchase food items from the platforms within the short time, photo identity cards of catering boys should be visible and displayed properly, the food suppliers names, address and phone numbers should be printed on the food packets.