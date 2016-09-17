The PM Palem police arrested a builder of the city on charges of land grabbing and trespassing cases here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mullapudi Veera Venkata Satyanarayana alias MVV Satyanarayana, owner of MVV Builders.

According to P M Palem police, the accused has purchased as many as 38 plots out of 88 plots in an approved layout at survey no 357/1 and 357/2 near ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Madhurwada zone.

At present, the accused is constructing a gated community by encroaching the plots owned by others.

He also levelled the land by removing the layout roads and formed a road connecting to highway to his mega project. He also demarcated the plots with flags, hoardings and boards, so as to appear that the entire layout belongs to him.