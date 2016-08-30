Pujitha, who just completed her four-year B.Tech programme in IT from a private engineering college, has approached a software development firm by name PC Technologies for a job.

The Dehradun-based firm asked Pujitha to pay Rs. 25,000 as security deposit, promising her 90 days of training, before absorbing as a software developer for a pay varying between Rs. 1.2 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh, depending on performance during the training period.

Believing claims of the firm, as documents were signed on stamp paper, she paid and even underwent training in Java on the companies premises in Muralinagar for about 45 days, only to realise that the company downed shutters about a week ago.

She was not the only victim, Satish, ECE graduate, and David, who completed CSE, along with 320 others were cheated.

“We were even promised a stipend of Rs. 6,300 during the training period,” Pujitha said.

According to SHO of Kancharapalem and investigating officer Raghuveer Vishnu, the firm was owned by one Pankaj and Chaaya, and both have been arrested in Kolkata.

“We have arrested the firm’s HR manager Sonim in Kolkata and brought her here on transit warrant and remanded her in judicial custody on Sunday. We now realise the fraudsters have pan-India presence in about 12 locations such as Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Dehradun,” Mr. Raghuveer Vishnu told The Hindu.

“It is estimated that the fraudsters have cheated job aspirants across India to the tune of Rs. 8 to 10 crore, and we are getting in touch with others in other cities,” said David.

All the victims have lodged complaint at the Fifth Town Police Station on Monday and police are investigating the case.