File photo of the Simhachalam Bus Rapid Transit System Corridor, near Arilova in Visakhapatnam. —Photo: K.R.Deepak

A team of officials to visit Ahemdabad to study the project there

The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) will be made fully operational from October 2.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Visakhapatnam Urban Transport Corporation Limited chaired by Chairman and District Collector Pravin Kumar.

The Collector asked a team of officials from the GVMC, the Police and the Transport Departments and the RTC to visit Ahmedabad to study the functioning of the BRTS there before running it here.

The team should submit its report by September 25, he said at a meeting in which Police Commissioner T. Yoganand and Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan participated.

Barring a 2 km stretch from Simhachalam to Adavivaram, work on the BRTS was completed making it ready for full-fledged operations, Mr. Pravin Kumar said.

RTC Executive Director Ramakrishna and Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao participated.

The BRTS is taken up on two corridors — Pendurti to Dwarakanagar via NAD Junction and Marripalem and Kancharapalem Mettu and Pendurti to Dwarakanagar via Simhachalam, Hanumathavaka and Maddilapalem — running around 40 km under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission in the city.

Flyover

The flyover from near the Railway Station to Asilmetta and the subway at Asilmetta from the RTC Complex are also part of the project.