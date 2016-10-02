Bright scope for e-commerce in city: Collector

Chambers of commerce and industry hold joint seminar

With Vizag turning into a manufacturing hub, there is a bright scope to explore e-commerce and generate employment opportunities, according to District Collector Pravin Kumar.

After inaugurating a seminar on e-commerce jointly hosted by the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI) here on Saturday, he said e-commerce had brought about a revolutionary change to shop or buy services and products.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said with the elimination of brick and mortar stores, goods became more reasonable online as well as items not available locally were available through e-commerce platforms.

The advent of various social media apps, internet penetration and mobile phone usage as well as awareness among the public made e-commerce a very viable method to transact business, he stated.

Smart choice

With Vizag being chosen one of the first cities meeting the criteria to be made as a smart city—where delivery of services would be more efficient and inclusive to the citizens—he said the quality of living was set to improve manifold.

VCCI president A.V. Monish Row mentioned about the vast new vocabulary such as e-retail, e-commerce, internet penetration, faster telecom network, decreased connectivity cost, higher income levels, business2business, business2customers were becoming popular.

Federation president Ravindra Modi presided.

CEO ofwww.i-lend.inShankar Vaddadi; Director of Technology, Amazon, Chandrasekhar Boddu; CEO of Broadcast Wearable Private Ltd Ayyappa Nagubandi and others spoke at the seminar.