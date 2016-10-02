Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, October 2, 2016
Updated: October 2, 2016 05:42 IST

Bright scope for e-commerce in city: Collector

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Pravin Kumar
Pravin Kumar

Chambers of commerce and industry hold joint seminar

With Vizag turning into a manufacturing hub, there is a bright scope to explore e-commerce and generate employment opportunities, according to District Collector Pravin Kumar.

After inaugurating a seminar on e-commerce jointly hosted by the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI) here on Saturday, he said e-commerce had brought about a revolutionary change to shop or buy services and products.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said with the elimination of brick and mortar stores, goods became more reasonable online as well as items not available locally were available through e-commerce platforms.

The advent of various social media apps, internet penetration and mobile phone usage as well as awareness among the public made e-commerce a very viable method to transact business, he stated.

Smart choice

With Vizag being chosen one of the first cities meeting the criteria to be made as a smart city—where delivery of services would be more efficient and inclusive to the citizens—he said the quality of living was set to improve manifold.

VCCI president A.V. Monish Row mentioned about the vast new vocabulary such as e-retail, e-commerce, internet penetration, faster telecom network, decreased connectivity cost, higher income levels, business2business, business2customers were becoming popular.

Federation president Ravindra Modi presided.

CEO ofwww.i-lend.inShankar Vaddadi; Director of Technology, Amazon, Chandrasekhar Boddu; CEO of Broadcast Wearable Private Ltd Ayyappa Nagubandi and others spoke at the seminar.

More In: Visakhapatnam
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The cyclonic storm that came very close to Andhra Pradesh coast brought much-needed relief from severe heat, but also inundated several areas. Here is a compilation of pictures showing life in Vizag during Roanu's journey.

‘Vizag is going to be first US smart city’

Vizag’s affection floors Nani

Timings and numbers of some trains changed

A wide array of items under one roof

Swachh mission changes face of city

City conducive for smart initiatives

Vanam Manam to improve green cover

Work on master plan for land use begins

Vizag on path to become ODF city

Fake certificate racket busted, one arrested


Andhra Pradesh

AP will be ahead of other States, says Chandrababu Naidu

Operation Gaja goes awry in Chittoor district; tusker attacks kumkis

CBDT extends 5-year tax sops to 7 districts of Andhra Pradesh

With Kilimanjaro feat, septuagenarian challenges vertical limit

All set for nine-day annual Brahmotsavams: TTD EO

Notification issued for MLC (Graduates) seat

Hyderabad

UoH scholar refuses to accept PhD degree from V-C

Residents of flooded Bandari Layout dread to return

Driver killed as bus rams truck

75 traffickers held in crackdown on brothels

Cyberabad police bust two ‘matka’ rackets

‘Nuclear families responsible for destitution of the aged’

Darbar shift to help improve tax revenues of AP

Rains lash city again

Visakhapatnam

A wide array of items under one roof

City conducive for smart initiatives

Vizag’s affection floors Nani

Impressive show by city skater at Berlin marathon

Swachh mission changes face of city


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Visakhapatnam

Students of Dr. V.S Krishna Government Degree and PG College during the convocation held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

First convocation at college-level held

Over 2,000 students receive degree certificates, while 50 get medals and merit certificates »