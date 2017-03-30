‘Bright future predicted for Vizag in new year’

Madugula Naga Phani Sarma reading out almanac at Ugadi celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

The renovated VUDA Children’s Arena (VUDA Children Theatre) provided the perfect setting for the Ugadi (Telugu New Year) celebrations, organised by the district administration, on Wednesday.

A tastefully decorated stage with green plants on either side, colourful banners and ‘panchanga patanam’ by Brahmasri Madugula Naga Phani Sarma and many of the guests and officials, including Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Collector Pravin Kumar turning up in traditional attire gave an ethnic touch to the celebrations.

The programme commenced with a Kuchipudi dance performance by children. While reading out the almanac, Brahmasri Naga Phani Sarma said the planetary alignments augured well for both the Telugu States. Visakhapatnam would have a bright future.

He said bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was pre-destined and no one could either claim credit or blame anyone else for it. On the positive side, both the States could grow further as separate entities. He predicted good crops and development of the State this year.

Felicitated

The HRD Minister hoped that the State would prosper on all fronts in the New Year. He felicitated senior journalist B. Prabhakara Sarma, professor of Andhra University D. Yohan Babu, musician Manda Sudharani, magician B.S. Reddy, R. Ravi Prakash, farmer from T. Arjunapuram of Raavikamatham mandal, horticulturist Allu Ramunaidu of Settipalem in Makavarapalem mandal, Rajana Syam Kumar of Vennelapalem village of Parawada mandal for his contribution to animal husbandry and Ayanampudi Venkatanarayana Raju of Gunupudi village of Nakkapalli mandal for his work in fisheries development.

A large number of schoolchildren participated in the celebrations. Girls presented a Kuchipudi dance. Traditional sweets like ‘boorlu’, ‘khaja’ and ‘pootharekulu’ were served to the guests and participants.

At Sarada Peetham

Ugadi was celebrated at Sri Sarada Peetham at Pendurty under the auspices ofSri Swaroopanandendra Swamy.

Vedic rituals were performed under the aegis of priests Krishna Sarma and Hanuman Sarma. Pandit Panthula Ramalinga Sarma read out the almanac.

Ugadi pachchadi and prasadam were distributed to devotees, who participated in the programme.