To highlight the high level of pollution that has engulfed the city and the many dangers to the public associated with it, the Human Rights Forum is releasing a booklet titled Visakhaku 7va Number Kalushya Hetcharika at a meeting being organised at the Builders Association Hall in Siripuram on Sunday.

The booklet lays bare the dangers of industrial and other forms of pollution, the reckless onslaught on peoples’ health, the increasing number of industrial accidents and criminal official apathy to a very serious problem, HRF general secretary for AP and Telangana V.S. Krishna said.

Apart from elucidating the law in respect of the environment and right to life, the booklet also contains a report authored by the late K. Balagopal on the horrific blast at the HPCL on September 14, 1997 that resulted in the death of 60 persons.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, former employee of VPT and a resident of the highly polluted Kota Veedhi of the old city Ali Khan, and CPI(M) leader G.S. Rajeswara Rao will speak while HRF district president M. Sarat will preside.