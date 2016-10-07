Anusha, class VII student, is fond of mythological tales as her grandma used to share a collection of stories with her. During Navaratri, she and her friends make sure to visit homes to see the stories depicted through ‘Bommala koluvu’.

“Most of my grandma’s stories revolve around Krishna. She narrated how Krishna performed a wonderful dance upon thousand-hooded serpent called ‘Kaliya’ that poisoned river Yamuna and how Krishna along with Balarama would sneak into the butter storeroom to scoop out handful from the pots and eventually get caught by mother Yasoda in the process,” says an excited Anusha.

Her excitement knew no bounds when she came across figurines portraying similar mythological stories at a Bommala Koluvu arrangement near her apartment.

Vennela, an eight-year-old girl, shares that she came across the story of the lion incarnation of Vishnu (Narasimha avatar) and how the Lord comes to the rescue of Prahlada, young boy devoted to ‘Hari’.

“My mother narrates the story while arranging Bommala Koluvu and I help her in aligning the dolls in sequences,” she says.

Those who have been following the tradition of Bommala koluvu during Dasara say they want to share similar stories that they grew up listening to from their grannies and moms.

“Dolls that depict stories such as the thirsty crow, the foolish lion and the clever rabbit, wedding rituals and festival celebrations also make for an interesting display,” says G.S.V.S. Girija, a fashion designer.

During Dasara, her residence becomes a favourite destination for several women and children as over 2,000 dolls and idols have been placed on the racks kept in three rooms.

From the tribal life of South Africa to fishermen hamlet, various forms of elephant-faced God including ‘Ganesha’ to Chotta Bheem and the team, most concepts presented at Girija’s house have been attached to a description explaining the themes. She says her objective of arranging such an elaborate Bommala Koluvu for the last six years is to introduce the little ones to different genres of stories.