Twelve of the 30 bodies of the slain Maoists were buried by the Odisha police in Malkangiri on Saturday.

In all, 30 Maoists were killed in three different ‘encounters’ by the AP Greyhounds. While 24 were killed on September 24, four were killed on September 25 and two on September 27.

The encounters took place in the cut-off areas of Andhra-Odisha Border in Malkangiri district.

While 28 bodies were preserved in Malkangiri, two were preserved at Paderu in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Malkangiri SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, 16 of the 28 bodies kept in Malkangiri were identified and taken away by their family members, which included top leaders such as Bakuri Venkatramana alias Ganesh, Prabhakar alias Gangadhar, Uday and Akkiraju Pruthvi alias Munna, who was the son of the Maoist Central Committee member Ramakrishna alias RK.

“We were left with 12 bodies, whose identity was not clear and none had come forward to claim them. As per the Supreme Court guidelines, we waited for more than the prescribed norm of 72 hours and buried them on Saturday,” he said.

The two bodies of the Maoists, who were killed on last Thursday, on the Andhra side of the AOB, are yet to be identified.

According to DIG of Visakhapatnam range Ch. Srikant, the slain Maoists could hail from the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh or Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. “We have sent the photographs to the police both in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, for possible identity clues,” he added.

Regarding the presence of RK at the encounter site or in the police custody, the DIG said it was just a rumour or an allegation being made by the frontal organisations of the Maoists to exert pressure on the police.

But sources in the police engaged in the operation say the top Maoist leader may still be present in the area and may be hiding in one of the remote villages.

Combing on

Combing in the area is difficult without specific inputs and there may be a possibility that both RK and Uday were present at the camp, as it was a big congregation of the Maoists, with top cadres from Chhattisgarh, Gadchiroli, Odisha, East Godavari and AOB present.