Bharatiya Port and Dock Mazdoor Mahasangh (BPDMM), all-India industrial unit of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, has been included in the Board of Wage Negotiation Committee.

The Ministry of Shipping issued a letter to this effect recently. The board, an authorised body in the all India port sector related to wages of class III and IV of major ports.

Reacting to the inclusion, BPDMM organising secretary K. Bhavani Shakarudu thanked Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari and Ministry of Shipping for making them part of the wage negotiation committee.

The board consists of members from the Ministry of Shipping including Indian Ports Association Chairman and six representatives from different federations from port sector.