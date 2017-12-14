BJP plans OBC meetin Vizag

more-in

As a part of its meetings covering various wings of the party, the OBC wing of BJP will hold a convention here on December 24.

The meeting will be held at the Old Jail Road and a top BC leader from Telangana is expected to address it, according to party State OBC chairman Jelli Madhusudan.

The Narendra Modi government introduced a bill to constitute national commission for backward classes and it was passed in the Lok Sabha, but in the Rajya Sabha amendments were moved by the Congress and approved.

Mr. Madhusudan said once it was approved, OBCs would get benefits on the lines of SC and ST categories for which commissions were functioning.

Telangana BJP president K. Laxman or former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya would address the convention. BJP Andhra Pradesh president K. Haribabu would also participate in the meeting.

District-level meetings were being held to mobilise BCs for the meeting, he told reporters here.

OBC Visakhapatnam district president Korada Appa Rao was present.

Mr. Madusudan also held a preparatory meeting with party leaders on Tuesday. Party city president M. Nagendra and others participated in it.