The paddy procurement system should be improved making it a win-win situation to farmers and consumers, BJP national executive member and MLC Somu Veerraju has demanded.

While the minimum support price for coarse and fine varieties of paddy was Rs. 950 and Rs. 1100 respectively, consumers were buying a kg at Rs.40 and Rs.50, he said.

Instead farmers should be paid Rs.1200 and Rs.1500 for the varieties and after de-husking paddy, rice should be sold by the government directly to consumers at Rs.30 and Rs.35, he said.

This would result in farmers getting a better price and also prevent lakhs of families spending more on rice, the staple diet in the State, Mr. Veerraju said. The Civil Supplies, Marketing and Vigilance wings should be utilised to achieve the goal, he said. Rather than input subsidy, paying higher price would benefit farmers, he said.

He also took exception to liquor being sold at higher rates. Besides, timings of opening and closing of shops was not followed. On liquor a higher price of up to Rs.30 was being collected and the poor were ending up spending more money, he said.