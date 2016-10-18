The city would certainly be made headquarters of the new railway zone being created for Andhra Pradesh and, if this did not happen, BJP leaders would go on indefinite fast, party leaders M. Nagendra and Ch. Ramakotaiah said here on Monday.

They claimed at a press conference that the BJP-led Central government had provided a good package for the State instead of the Special Category Status. In the case of railway zone and its headquarters issue, they were confident that both the demands would be met.

Former city president P.V Narayana Rao was present.

MLC poll

They appealed to graduates in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts to enroll themselves as voters for the graduates constituency and exercise their franchise in the elections to the Legislative Council.

The BJP and the Telugu Desam would contest the North Andhra graduates seat together and a decision would be taken by the two parties on the candidate.

Mr. Ramakotaiah, who contested the elections in the past, said he could not say anything on the issue at this juncture.

