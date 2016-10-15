Rear Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (left) taking charge from Rear Admiral S.V. Bhokare as Flag Officer Commanding of Eastern Fleet at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Rear Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta has taken charge as Flag Officer Commanding of Eastern Fleet, from Read Admiral S.V. Bhokare during an impressive ceremony at the Naval Base here on Friday.

His previous posting was Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the Western Naval Command, while Rear Admiral Bhokare will be taking over as the Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kerala on promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral.

A graduate of National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, Rear Admiral Dasgupta is a specialist in navigation and aircraft direction.

He has undergone the Command and Staff Course at Dhaka, Bangladesh, and has also done the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow. He holds a masters degree in defence and strategic studies from the Madras University. He is decorated with the Yudh Seva Medal and the Vishishta Seva Medal.

Rear Admiral Dasgupta has commanded INS Viraat, INS Tabar, INS Karmukh and INS Nishank and held various prestigious staff and operational appointments including Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, NA to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Commander Work up at Indian Naval Work up Team.

He will be commanding the Eastern Fleet comprising over 25 warships, which include destroyers, stealth frigates, amphibious ships, anti-submarine warfare Corvette, missile Corvettes, offshore patrol vessels, missile boats and tankers.

Over the last 12 months, under the command of Rear Admiral Bhokare, the Fleet has maintained a very high tempo of operations at sea encompassing participation in major exercises both within Indian and international waters.