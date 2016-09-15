Naidu at his witty best at AU Science College Day fete

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised to set-up a biotechnology park in the city and the likely chosen destination will be Andhra University.

Addressing students on the occasion of the AU Science College Day celebrations here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the park will be modelled like the Genome Park in Hyderabad and will facilitate research.

Mr. Chandrababu was at his witty best while interacting with the students. After a two-hour long power-packed address, he opened the floor for the students to come out openly with suggestions on how to make AP the number one State in the country. He appeared to be enjoying every bit of it and would have continued, if not reminded about his dinner engagement with the delegates of the BRICS Urbanisation summit.

He urged the students to innovate and come out with proposals which can be converted into viable start-ups.

“Don’t worry about funding. Just think, innovate and use your knowledge to come out with an idea. The State government will support you. Globally, all innovations happen at the universities and AU cannot be different,” he said.

Going further, he said Acharya Nagarjuna University is working on developing an aqua sensor that can detect water borne diseases in advance and Rayalseema University is working on developing real-time soil sensors to help farmers, AU also should contribute, as it is the oldest and most prestigious university in the State.

Showcasing his hold over IT, the Chief Minister said, “You are in the age of fourth industrial revolution, which is a combination of technology and Internet of Things (IOT). Your are in the age of biometric, sensor driven gadgets, CCTV and smart phones. There is a world of opportunity and you can play a big role in building the capital city of Amravati and develop the State.”

Talking about the legacy of AU, he said the science college was set-up in 1931 and Sir C.V. Raman was honorary professor. It had some of the best scientific brains such as Prof. Mahadevan, Prof. Bhagvantham and Prof. B.R. Rao.

When the issue of scholarship was raised by the principal of the science college Prof. C.V. Raman, he promised to look into it.

Prof. Raman said students of AU were getting Rs. 680 per month, while the affiliated college students were getting Rs. 1,050.

Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Registrar Uma Maheswara Rao and HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao spoke.

