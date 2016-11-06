Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) during raids conducted simultaneously on Saturday at 11 places belonging to Assistant Veterinary Surgeon of Pandrangi G. Kanthi Kiran found assets worth Rs. 2 crore (with market value of Rs. 10 crore) disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) of Visakha Urban K. Ramakrishna Prasad at Dr. Kanthi Kiran’s residence behind petrol bunk at Kommadi here and at other places in association with ACB units at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Kakinada and Eluru. So far the raids have revealed assets like a four-floor house in Madhurawada, three sites in Madhurawada, one house and eight sites in Parvathipuram, cash worth Rs. 2 lakh at Parvathipuram houses, four hectares of land at Ranasthalam, one site each at Charla and Rushikonda, one flat at Visalakshi Nagar in the city and gold ornaments weighing 700 grams. The assets are in the name of Dr. Kanthi Kiran, his wife and parents. Two bank lockers have to be opened, Mr. Ramakrishna Prasad said.