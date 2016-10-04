CITU-affiliated United Port and Dock Employees’ Union has strongly opposed the move to hand over the Port Golden Jubilee Hospital to private management.

Referring to the constitution of a committee by the Ministry of Shipping to explore running of hospitals by major ports on PPP mode, union general secretary V.S. Padmanabha Raju told reporters here on Monday that the move would deny healthcare facility to 4,500 officers and staff of Visakhapatnam Port Trust and about 12,000 pensioners.

Mr. Raju, along with CITU members K.S. Kumar and P. Laxman Rao, said once the port was handed over to a private partner, he would put several conditions to deny treatment to the employees and pensioners.