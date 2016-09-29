AIYF activists paying tributes to revolutionary Bhagat Singh on his 109th birth anniversary on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. —Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Members of All India Youth Federation on Wednesday garlanded the statue of revolutionary Bhagat Singh on the Beach Road marking his 109th birth anniversary.

AIYF State vice-president P. Chandrasekhar and others recalled the supreme sacrifice made by him at a young age of 23. They alleged BJP and TDP belied the promises made to youth before coming to power.

YSR Students Union celebrated Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary. Its State general secretary B. Kantha and others garalanded Bhagat Singh’s statue on the beach road.