A view of Goods of Desire on the Beach Road near outer harbour gate in Visakhapatnam.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

The castle-like interiors lend warmth to the place. With sparkling white walls complementing turquoise blue doors and window panes, the subtly furnished corners give way to a new shopping experience.

The recently launched Goods of Desire (G.O.D) goes beyond the ‘pick and move’ shopping concept and creates an elegant zone for an avid shopper.

Tucked away in a far corner of the Beach Road near outer harbour gate, the sprawling 3,000-sq ft area provides ample space not only to top designers to bring out their trousseau, bridal wear and cocktail gowns but also to weavers who can come up with their creations from across the country.

Catering to the needs of the brand-conscious consumers, the renovated building also gives equal importance to weavers who want to gain a foothold in tier-two cities such as Visakhapatnam.

“The idea is to promote a new shopping culture in the city. Besides, we would like to extend support to the weavers by waiving off the rental charges. This way, we can create a common platform for weavers to step up their presence in the emerging market, customising their creations to suit well defined expectations of the consumers,” says Sonia Gupta, curator of the G.O.D. during the first edition of the expo Grand Indian Trunk.

Considering the growing fashion market in the city and diverse needs of the clients, the newly-created space also targets artists and musicians wherein they can team up to showcase their expertise.

“The focus is to rope in a mix of established and amateur players in diverse fields so that they can learn from each other and come up with something innovative,” adds Ms. Sonia. Apart from providing shopping solutions by organising exhibitions, the premises will house a café, an art gallery and a music corner shortly.

