Bengali women smearing 'sindhoor' on each other's faces during the last ritual of Durga Puja 'Sindhoor Khela' before the idol of Goddess Durga is taken for immersion in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.—Photo: K.R. Deepak

‘Celebrations in the city are much greater in essence than Kolkata’

The frenzy around Durga Puja came to an end on Tuesday with the reverberating beats of the ‘Dhaak’ (or drums) and the last ritual of the festive celebration of Bengali community - ‘Sindhoor (vermillion) Khela’. Conch shells were blown amidst ‘dhaak’ beat, while the aroma of ‘bhog’, sweets and other delicacies hung temptingly in the air.

Over the decades, Visakhapatnam has grown into a melting pot of cultures with the sound of the ‘dhaak’ of the Bengal becoming louder and louder. It is little wonder then that the scores of Bengali families that have made the Port City their home felt that the euphoria surrounding the festivities here exuded the essence of Kolkata. Sharmistha Banerjee, who shifted to the city from Raipur seven years ago, said: “During the five days of the festivity, we all unite to keep Kolkata alive in our hearts. Durga Puja for us is not just a festival, but a celebration of life itself.” She could hardly contain her excitement as she took out the ‘sindoor’ and smeared it across the faces of other women after applying it on the majestic idol of goddess Durga at Waltair Kali Temple before the immersion process began.

For Bengali women, this last ritual - Sindoor Khela – holds much significance. “The Bengali women first apply it on the idol of Goddess Durga on Vijayadashami and then on other women while wishing them a happy married life,” said Sucharita, a homemaker who hails from Kolkata.

Mousumi Dhar, who has made Vizag her home from the past 25 years, said, “The celebrations here are much greater in essence than Kolkata. We are one big happy family who get together for endless hours of fun and cultural exchange. The crowd is better managed. The bhog is served to everyone in an organised manner without chaos, and celebrations are orderly. On Astami puja day, we had 8,000 people who came to Waltair Kali Bari for the bhog Prasad.”

Bidding adieu to goddess Durga is an emotional moment for many. “For us, Vijayadashami is the end of a grand carnival. We slept barely for two hours in the past couple of days, which were marked by non-stop ‘adda’ (casual conversations), cultural programmes and ‘bhog’. Our home kitchens were closed all these days,” said Subhra Jana, who has been living in the city since 1995.

Interestingly, there were many Telugu families who celebrated the festival in the Bengali way with much enthusiasm. M. Tanuja, who participated in the ‘Sindoor Khela’ at AMCOSA Hall – the youngest of all Bengali associations in the city – said that Durga Puja festivities in the city brought her close to her days in Jamshedpur where she was born and brought up. “My association with Bengali culture is very close to the heart. In fact, I speak Bengali better than Telugu and never miss a chance to be part of the Durga Puja celebrations. The close knit culture among Bengalis in the city is heart warming. My eyes welled up in tears to bid adieu to Goddess Durga this time,” said Tanuja, an employee of the hospitality sector. Later, the idol immersion took place in a grand procession, with the hope of welcoming Durga again the next year.