Chairman of the AP SC/ST Commission Karem Shivaji said nationalised banks, in spite of orders issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were averse to granting loans to SC/ST beneficiaries.

Addressing a media conference during his tour to the district on Saturday, Mr. Shivaji alleged that the banks were creating hurdles in the development of SCs and STs by delaying the release of loans sanctioned to them under various schemes including the Mudra loans, introduced by the Centre.

He said the Commission was striving for the protection of the rights of the SCs and STs in the State. The amount of compensation payable to the SCs and STs, who were victims of rape, has been raised from Rs.7.50 lakh to Rs.8.25 lakh. The attacks on Dalits have reduced and measures were being taken for quick action against the perpetrators of attacks on Dalits and speedy justice to victims.

Mr. Shivaji said 3,000 SC/ST backlog posts were filled after he took over as Chairman of the Commission. He called for joint struggles by all sections to put pressure on the Centre to fulfil all the promises made to State at the time of bifurcation.AP Mahila Commission member Srivani and Social Welfare Officer Rama Rao were present.