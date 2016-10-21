The middle-aged Bangladeshi man who was found locked in a container that reached the facilities of Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) in Visakhapatnam Port, here on Wednesday, has been identified as Md R. Hussain, a resident of Vikrampur in the Division of Dhaka in Bangladesh.

According to One Town Police Station SHO Venkat Rao, the man claimed to be a destitute who came to Chittagong from Dhaka a few days ago and seeing an open empty container, went and slept inside it.

The container, which was booked by Visakhapatnam-based Samsara Shipping Company, the local agents for Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company, was locked by the agents in Bangladesh and loaded onto a ship with the man sleeping inside.