To rope in private players to increase viewership for 3-D theatre

The nine-month-old children movie centre Bala Vinodam of VUDA is not yet popular with children as there are very few frequenting the 72-seat cinema house.

Though the board at the entrance of the mini theatre displays six different show timings, hardly a show or two are being screened at the venue. Nestled atop Kailasagiri Hill, the mini theatre was launched to draw the attention of the young adults and create a new digital entertainment space. However, lack of awareness on the theatre remains to be one of the stumbling blocks for its reach. "We have tied up with Tourism Department and District Education Office to increase our reach as not many people are aware of such entertainment zone. Another major setback is the distance where not many parents and teachers are keen on accompanying their children and students all the way to Kailasagiri to watch a show that lasts about 30 minutes," says K. Ramesh, Additional Vice-Chairman of VUDA, adding that VUDA is mulling over a proposal to give schools a concession in the existing ticket price of Rs.20.

At present, the 120-inch screen with an Epson Dual projector entertains the younger audience with a dozen films. From magic show to delicious fight where people throw edible products at one another, each movie screened at the theatre will last anywhere between 20 and 30 minutes. At times, a mix of these movies will also be screened whenever a team of 10 to 15 children assemble at the theatre. Sources said due to low-key response to Bala Vinodam, VUDA is contemplating roping in private players for effective theatre management.