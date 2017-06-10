Ayyanna launches TDP website in Singapore

more-in

Minister for Roads and Buildings Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu lauded Telugus living in Singapore for promoting Telugu culture in that nation.

At a programme organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Singapore Association at Singapore on Saturday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu commended the association for organising the birth anniversary of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and the birthday of actor Balakrishna in Singapore.

He said Telugus have immense respect for NTR and added that the TDP would strive for the welfare of Telugus living in various parts of the globe.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was striving to unite them and involve them in the development of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

He called upon the Telugus in Singapore to the development of their native villages back in India by contributing funds and a matching grant would be given by the government under NREGS. He launched a website of the TDP Singapore Association.

Tanuku MLA A. Radhakrishna, TSNSF president Brahmam Choudhary and IT Cell member Brahmayya were present.