Traffic police worried over sharp increase in number of three-wheelers.

In 2015, auto-rickshaw drivers were responsible or directly involved in about 177 accidents out of a total of 1,298 accidents. And in 2016, they were involved in 200 out of 833 accidents, till August.

The three-wheelers have become a cause of worry for the Traffic Wing of the police department. The rising number of auto-rickshaws in the city has made driving on city roads almost impossible over last few years.

The number of autos has gone up phenomenally and according to a senior police officer, indiscipline driving, parking at the wrong place, stopping at busy roads to disembark and embark passengers, over loading and drunk driving, are the common complaints against auto drivers.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), K. Mahendra Patrudu, the number of autos increased extraordinarily since 2002, and that is the main cause of worry.

In 2002, the permissible limit of autos on the city roads, as per the Road Transport Authority (RTA), was 8,300 and the actual number was 15,000. But as on date, the permissible limit is 18,800 and the actual number on road is over 55,800, which includes autos from Anakapalli, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, said Mr. Patrudu.

“They ply on the city roads, despite not having the permission,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Patrudu said ban on registration of autos not only in the city, but at Anakapalle and neighbouring district, is the solution to curb them. “We have proposed it and awaiting approval,” he said.

According to him, the number of autos will automatically come down once the ban is imposed and this will reduce the problem to a great extent.

This apart, a number of ‘no auto zones’ have been proposed but it has to be implemented, he added.

Right now, the beach road has been declared as ‘no auto zone’ on Saturdays and Sundays. The police intend to implement the same at all major roads in the city.