Judge of the Mahila Court A. Varaprasada Rao on Friday found an auto driver Merugu Nagaraju (24) of Atchyyammapeta in old city guilty of abducting a girl and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for five years and to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor S. Rammurthy Naidu, Nagaraju was regularly dropping daughter of his friend at her school in which she was studying 10th class.

He had abducted the girl during October 2014 and resorted to sexual attack for two days.

Complaint lodged

When the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police that his daughter was missing, Nagaraju brought the girl back to her family.

The II Town police registered cases of abduction and rape against Nagaraju and chargesheeted him.

The girl died during course of investigation and hence the rape charge was not proved while the abduction charge was proved.