Spot admission into various courses being offered by Andhra University School of Distance Education will he held at M.R. College, Vizianagaram and Y.N.M. College, Naraspur, on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Director of the school Prof. L.D. Sudhakar Babu, the candidates will have to bring the original certificates that will be returned on the spot after verification.

Identity cards and study material of the courses will also given at the spot. For more information call: 9848199155 or 7702257821 or 0891- 2754966.