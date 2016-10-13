The Andhra University School of Distance Education has arranged spot receipt of applications for its B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. examinations at the P.R. Govt. College, Kakinadafrom October 13 to 15 and at the Govt. Degree College, Paderu, on Oct. 13 and 14 for the convenience of the students of these areas. The applications will be received between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all days at both places. For details, candidates can contact the AU SDE office here in person or on its telephone or mobile numbers between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by visiting its websitewww.andhrauniversity.

edu.in/sde, Director of AU SDE L.D. Sudhakara Babu has informed.