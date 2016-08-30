Andhra University would construct a sports complex in which outsiders can also practice, Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said while participating in the hockey wizard Dhyanchand’s birth anniversary celebrations which is observed as the National Sports Day, here on Tuesday.

Earlier the District Sports Authority and sports associations organised a rally from the Beach Road to Dhyanchand’s statue on the AU campus in which a large number of sports persons and administrators participated.

After Prof. Nageswara Rao, Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao, Director in-charge of AU Sports Board N. Vijayamohan, former Olympian M.V. Manikyalu, Dronacharya award winner I. Venkateswara Rao, DSDO June Gallyot and others garlanded the statue of Dhyan Chand, a meeting was held at the AU Platinum Jubilee Guest House.

Prof. Nageswara Rao and Prof. Umamaheswara Rao felicitated sports persons from the district who have participated in the international and national championships.

Prizes were awarded to winners of competitions conducted on the eve of National Sports Day.

Speakers congratulated Olympic medal winners P.V. Sindhu and Sakshi Malik and wanted more medals winners produced for the next Olympics.