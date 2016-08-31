Andhra University will bear the cost of mess charges for all differently abled students in the campus, whose parent’s income is less than Rs. 1 lakh per annum. This was decided at the Executive Council meeting here on Tuesday.

On par with the SC and ST students, these students will be entitled for the scholarship grants and they will not be charged any mess charges, said Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao.

The mess charges per student will be around Rs. 2,000 per month. While the government will bear Rs. 1,000 the difference of amount will be borne by the university.

AU has got 60 differently-abled students studying in various departments and almost all of them qualify the income criterion.

Taking the academic calendar to be 10 months, it will cost the university about Rs. 6 lakh per year, but the council has agreed to bear the cost, the V-C told The Hindu .

This apart, the university will soon construct ramps at all departments, offices and hostels to facilitate free movement for these students. “We are also procuring three battery operated vehicles, at a cost of about Rs. 3.6 lakh, to serve as transport mode for the differently-abled students to various parts of the campus,” said Prof. Nageswara Rao.

The council also passed the DPR (detailed project report) to enable the university to obtain the Rs. 20 crore grant from the Centre under RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan).

“About Rs. 2 crore, will be spent on constructing toilets and washrooms, especially for girl students. The focus will be on hostels, departments and central areas such as Convocation Hall, Assembly Hall, Central Library and TLN Sabha Hall,” he said.

According to him, Rs, 2 crore will be spent for safe drinking water and another Rs. 2 crore for upgrading 35 classrooms to E-Classrooms.

It was also decided to collect Rs. 3 lakh as endowment grant to give gold medals to students from each department.