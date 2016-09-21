Spot admission into various courses of Andhra University School of Distance Education will be held at Sir C.R. Reddy College in Eluru on September 21 and 22 and at the P.R. Govt. College, Kakinada from Sept. 21 to 23, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all days.

Original certificates will be returned immediately after verification and identity card and course material will be issued, Director of AU SDE L.D. Sudhakara Babu has informed in a statement here.

AUSDE here can be contacted in person or over telephone or mobile for other details which are also available on the websitewww.andhrauniversity.edu. in/sdefor details.